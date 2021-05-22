Birthday memorial held for Jalisa Bellamy, who was murdered on Christmas Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Family and friends of Jalisa Bellamy gathered at Wallace Park to hold a birthday memorial, celebrating what would have been her 32nd birthday.

The mother of two was a public transit driver, and was returning home after a Christmas Eve party she and her passenger both crashed into a utility pole after being shot. Her killer has still not been arrested. Bellamy’s family is still mourning her loss, her mother Pamela Whitfield said she spoke to her daughter the night she was killed.

“She told me she hit a pole, so I was just thinking it was a little fender bender, not knowing, she knew that was our forever good bye. She was just saying I’m sorry mom, I’m so sorry, and that’s how tight we were. To take her last breaths, to call me,” said Pamela Whitfield, Jalisa’s mother.

Bellamy’s mother and her aunt, said they wish they could tell her how proud they are of her accomplishments.

“You are my baby, my angel, we had a bond,” said Whitfield.

“I would tell her if she was here, that I’m so proud of her, because she worked, driving that bus, taking care of her boys, on her own,” said Victoria Canty, Jalisa’s aunt.

Whitfield says it’s hard celebrating what would have been Jalisa’s 32nd birthday, without her there.

“It’s heartbreaking, but I’m just trying to keep her much as alive as I can, knowing that she’s never going to return,” said Whitfield. “I’m just trying to keep her memory, her thoughts, you know, the time we shared alive.”

Jalisa’s mother said her daughter love parties, and she plans to always celebrate her birthday, as they continue their search to find justice for her.

“On her birthday it was always a big thing, I always did something for her on her birthday, every year, I always done something for her on her birthday and I don’t see the need to stop now, especially now,” said Whitfield.

Earlier this year, crime stoppers announced they are offering a $3,000 reward for any information that can lead to an arrest for the death of Jalisa Bellamy.