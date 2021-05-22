Brunswick County issues Stage 1 Water Conservation Alert, effective immediately

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — To ensure adequate water is available for essential needs, Brunswick County has declared a Stage 1 Water Conservation Alert effective immediately.

Water conservation alerts affect all customers of public water systems anywhere in Brunswick County.

- Advertisement -

Brunswick County asks the users of public water systems throughout the county to be diligent in using water wisely. Demand for water has exceeded 80% of the available production and distribution capacity. As Memorial Day approaches, water demands are expected to increase.

Under a Stage 1 Water Alert, water system customers are requested to make voluntary adjustments to their water usage habits to appreciably reduce peak demands. (A peak demand of under 80% of system production and distribution capacity is targeted).

Irrigation demands represent the bulk of non-essential water use, so a primary way that customers can reduce water usage is to limit irrigation. A unified application of voluntary water reductions by all water system users in Brunswick County can help to avoid mandatory water restrictions.

Specific ways to reduce water usage are as follows:

Use the following recommended irrigation schedule to even out system demands:

Odd address numbers: Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday Even address numbers: Wednesday/Friday/Sunday No irrigation on Mondays

Note: This is not a water quality advisory, only a water conservation alert. There is no need to boil water for potable use unless you receive a low-pressure advisory notice for your specific area due to other conditions in the water distribution system.

Residents will be notified if any other conservation measures are needed and when conditions dictate that restrictions are no longer required.

Residents who have questions should contact their water service provider directly or call/email Brunswick County Public Utilities.

More information and updates can be found at Brunswick County Public Utilities.