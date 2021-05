CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A live structure fire training session was held Saturday morning in Carolina Beach at a former church on North 8th Street.

The fire fighters went room to room settings fires and putting them out to practice real-life scenarios in a controlled environment.

The training exercise lasted around 2 hours and allowed dozens of fire fighters to hone their skills.

They say the hope is to be well trained so they can fight future fires as safely as possible.