Holly Springs man sentenced to probation for impersonating federal agent

WILMINGTON, NC (AP) — A North Carolina man was sentenced on Friday to one year of probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine for impersonating a federal agent.

Federal prosecutors say 58-year-old Allen David Reinemund, of Holly Springs, pleaded guilty in February to impersonating a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent after a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper stopped him for speeding.

- Advertisement -

Prosecutors say Reinemund later showed Wake County prosecutors a photograph of a ballistic vest bearing his name in an attempt to have his state criminal charges dismissed.