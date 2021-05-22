Mother charged in death of 4-year-old daughter after remains found at northwest Charlotte home, police say

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — A mother was charged Friday for the death of her 4-year-old daughter at a home in northwest Charlotte, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they were investigating reports that a child had not been seen in several months, and had received several tips that foul play may have been involved.

- Advertisement -

Detectives went to a home on Braden Drive near Capps Hill Mine where they recovered human remains believed to belong to the missing 4-year-old, authorities said. Her identity has not been released at this point.

Read more here.