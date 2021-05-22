New Hanover Regional Medical Center holds ‘Kids Day’ COVID vaccine event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center held a ‘Kids Day’ vaccination event Saturday to provide COVID-19 vaccines to children as young as 12 years old.

Until recently, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was only approved for people age 16 and older.

Hundreds of children were provided their first opportunity to protect themselves from the COVID-19 virus.

Although this particular event was targeted towards children, pediatric providers say people of all age groups turned out to receive their shot.

“Youngest we’ve had is 12, and the oldest we’ve had is 94,” pediatric director Michael Stoiko said. “We’ve had several entire families. Several children and their parents getting vaccinated. It’s bee great. We’re going to have at least 300 people through here today, which is great.”

Stoiko says many people have expressed relief after getting their COVID-19 vaccine that they’re on the path to brighter days.