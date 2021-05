WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Last night at 12a.m. a 16-year-old was driving near the 6600 block of Greenville Loop Road when he lost control of his vehicle and ran off the road.

Wilmington Police said the driver hit 3 parked cars, one of them was an off duty police deputy vehicle. He then collided into the side of a house.

The driver was transported to be examined but didn’t suffer any life threatening injuries.

A portion of the road was closed for about 3 hours.