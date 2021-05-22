Piedmont Natural Gas to perform routine pipeline maintenance in Riegelwood, NC

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — Piedmont Natural Gas will be performing routine pipeline maintenance near the intersection of John Riegel Road and Warren Lane in Riegelwood from May 24 to June 4.

The operations will include the use of a flare stack (a large vertical pipe), which could produce a loud noise and result in a tall flame being visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses.

- Advertisement -

People in the area may notice a whistling sound or the smell of natural gas.

Flare stack operation is a controlled process that will be managed and monitored by Piedmont Natural Gas personnel in cooperation with local fire department resources.