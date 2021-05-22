Shooting on Walnut St. leaves one man injured, WPD investigating

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 26-year-old Wilmington man at approximately 5p.m. on Walnut Street in Wilmington.

The victim was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center by a passenger vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing currently.

If you have any information, please call the Wilmington Police Department. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847-411 using the keyword WPDNC, add a space, and type your information or use the Wilmington NC PD app.