Topsail baseball uses fast start to take down New Hanover in Mideastern Conference play

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Topsail High School baseball team jumped out to the quick 4-0 lead on Friday night through four innings. The Pirates were able to use that quick start to pickup the 7-2 win over New Hanover in a key conference clash.

It was a big day for Topsail pitcher Davis Hartman. He struck out eight Wildcat hitters over five innings of work. He did it at the plate as well finishing the day (3-3) with three runs scored.

The win improves Topsail’s record to (4-4), while New Hanover drops to (4-4). The Pirates sweep the regular season series with the Wildcats.

Both teams will be back in action on Wednesday, May 26th.