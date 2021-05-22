WWAY hosting blood drive for American Red Cross

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at the WWAY Event Center on May 28 from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm. If a donor is eligible and feeling well, make an appointment by clicking here. - Advertisement -

As more people schedule their vaccination appointments and begin to gear up for a return to some of their favorite summer activities, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood or platelets and make it a summer full of life for patients in need.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment prior to arrival to help manage the flow of donors at drives.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.