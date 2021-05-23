The NC Sorosis held its 51st annual Wilmington antique and vintage market

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —This weekend, the NC Junior Sorosis and NC Sorosis held its 51st annual Wilmington antique and vintage market.

The event was held at the Elks Lodge on Oleander Drive.

More than 25 vendors from seven different states were present at the event, selling antiques, vintage items and collectibles.

A silent auction featuring art, antiques, jewelry and collectables, was held at the antique and vintage market, to benefit scholarships to local colleges.

“We give two scholarships to UNCW, one for creative writers, and one for a future teacher, and then we give a scholarship to Cape Fear Community College, and we hope to give a scholarship to someone that maybe, is an older person, that’s going back to do better in their life, or maybe improve in what they’re working at then,” said Libby Covil, with the NC Sorosis.

The proceeds from the antique and vintage market will also benefit community charities, and local projects.