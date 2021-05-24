Clarendon man accused of sexually abusing two children

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County man is in jail charged with child sex crimes.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division began investigating Fredrick William Booth, 56, on May 18.
According to a news release, the investigation revealed Booth engaged in lewd and lascivious sex acts with an 8-year-old and 9-year-old on multiple occasions.
Booth was a known acquaintance to the children.
On May 19, Booth was arrested at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center.
Booth was charged with felony Indecent Liberties with a Child and three felony counts of Statutory Sexual Offense with a Child by an Adult.
He is being held on a $350,000.00 secured bond.
This investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office said additional charges will be forthcoming.