Dogs involved in deadly attack will be euthanized

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Garner police announced Monday that two dogs that killed a child last month and injured her mother will be euthanized and not returned to their owners.

On April 27, Jayden Henderson and her mother were attacked by two pit bulls, Blitzen and Athena, at a home on Roan Drive.

Jayden was killed in the attack and her mother suffered serious injuries.

The dogs were seized and taken to the Wake County Animal Shelter.

Last week, the dogs’ owners applied for a dangerous animal permit that would allow the animals to return home.

But Garner’s police chief said that won’t happen.

