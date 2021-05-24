Garland man scores $1 million lottery prize

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — A Sampson County man turned $20 into $1 million when he stopped at a gas station in Fayetteville.

Dennis Smith of Garland tried his luck on a $150 Million Cash Explosion ticket and won the last $1 million prize.

Smith purchased his winning $20 ticket from the Circle K on Ramsey Street.

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Smith had a choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $424,506 after federal and state tax withholdings.

The $150 Million Cash Explosion game launched in October 2018 with four top prizes of $4 million, six $1 million prizes, and 10 $100,000 prizes.

One $4 million prize and one $100,000 prize remain to be won.