Panthers will open Bank of America Stadium to full capacity in 2021

By
WWAY News
-
0
Bank of America Stadium (Photo: James Willamor / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) — The Carolina Panthers will kick off the 2021 season at full capacity at Bank of America Stadium, team officials announced Monday.

Additional guidelines announced included:

- Advertisement -
  • Face masks or coverings will not be required but will be optional for fans who prefer to wear them.
  • Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is not required to attend games or events at the stadium. The stadium will not have separate sections for vaccinated or unvaccinated attendees.
  • The organization will continue to use mobile ticketing to help fans enter the stadium more efficiently.
  • The stadium will continue to have enhanced cleaning protocols, including the use of disinfecting robots. Hand sanitizer will be readily available throughout the stadium, as well.

Read more here.