Panthers will open Bank of America Stadium to full capacity in 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) — The Carolina Panthers will kick off the 2021 season at full capacity at Bank of America Stadium, team officials announced Monday.
Additional guidelines announced included:
- Face masks or coverings will not be required but will be optional for fans who prefer to wear them.
- Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is not required to attend games or events at the stadium. The stadium will not have separate sections for vaccinated or unvaccinated attendees.
- The organization will continue to use mobile ticketing to help fans enter the stadium more efficiently.
- The stadium will continue to have enhanced cleaning protocols, including the use of disinfecting robots. Hand sanitizer will be readily available throughout the stadium, as well.