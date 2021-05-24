Pender Early College holds graduation in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Pender Early College held a graduation ceremony on May 24 at the Wilson Center in Wilmington.

53 students walked across the stage to received their diplomas.

A Pender County Schools spokesperson says that masks were optional. Some people in the crowd did wear masks, but they were not mandatory.

Other Pender County high schools will graduate later this week, but the ceremonies will take place in Pender County, rather than in New Hanover County.

The schools plan to hold their graduation ceremonies outdoors on their own campuses.

Attendance for reach graduation ceremony will be based on stadium capacity and the size of the graduation class.