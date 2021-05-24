UNCW Baseball looks to repeat as CAA Champs at Brooks Field

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–UNCW will be the second seed in the upcoming Colonial Athletic Association baseball championship tournament at Brooks Field. The Seahawks will be making their 35th tournament appearance.

The Seahawks, who won the South Division and the second seed, will play the winner of Wednesday’s Elon and William & Mary game on Thursday at 7 p.m. Session tickets are available at UNCWSports.com/buytickets and individual game tickets will go on sale on Monday at the same link.

Northeastern enters the tournament as the top seeded and won the North Division comfortably.

The rest of the tournament field is as follows, UNCW, Elon, College of Charleston, Towson and William & Mary. Towson enters the tournament after finishing second in the North. Elon earned an automatic berth by finishing second in the South.

The tournament opens with fourth-seed Charleston and Towson, the fifth seed, on Wednesday at noon.