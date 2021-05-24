Vaccine sites in 4 NC counties to offer cash incentives

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – Interested in a little extra spending money for the upcoming holiday weekend?

Health officials in four North Carolina counties will offer $25 incentives for those who’ve yet to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

A pilot program begins Wednesday at certain vaccine sites in Mecklenburg, Guilford, Rowan and Rockingham counties.

Adults who get their first vaccination dose at the sites or drive someone for that first-dose appointment will receive $25 cash cards through June 8 while supplies last.

The card program is being paid for with federal funds.

The incentive is another effort by the state to boost vaccination rates.

