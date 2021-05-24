Wilmington Sharks to open 2021 season against Morehead City

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Wilmington Sharks had their 2020 season canceled due to the coronavirus, but now they’re set to return to Buck Hardee Field. The Sharks will open up the year on Thurdsday night hosting the Morehead City Marlins.

The Sharks will play a 57 game schedule this season with 34 of those games being played at home.

The season opener with the Marlins will also jump start the “Golden Chumbucket” rivalry series. That game will get underway with first pitch set for 7 p.m.

For a complete Sharks schedule you can visit their website.