Wilson Center and CFCC introduce $25,000 scholarship

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new scholarship in honor of a local arts lover will be awarded from Cape Fear Community College to students interested in performing arts.

The college and the Wilson Center made the announcement Monday morning on the CFCC campus in downtown Wilmington.

The $25,000 Tracy Wilkes Scholarship will help underserved students involved in the “Broadway for a Better World” program attend Cape Fear Community College.

The scholarship’s name was a surprise to everyone, including it’s namesake.

Former student, Sierra Underwood says the dedication could not have been more deserved.

“Ms. Tracy has honestly had the biggest impact on me and I want to say in my young years, more than anyone ever,” said Underwood. “She is incredibly involved in everything, she is so sweet, she’s incredibly personable, and she’s all about creating better opportunities for youth, so absolutely.”

Wilkes founded the Dreams Center in Wilmington to make education and the arts more accessible to underserved children and teens.

She has worked for years with Broadway for a Better World program at CFCC. The program provides free show tickets to children in organizations like the Brigade Boys and Girls Club and the Good Shepherd House.