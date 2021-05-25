Brunswick County reminds residents about the signs of potential scams

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY) — Brunswick County wants to remind residents about the warning signs for potential scams that seek to steal your personally identifiable or financial information.

Common scams involve Social Security scams, phone scams, phishing scams using emails or text messages, and unemployment benefit scams.

The County emphasizes: Do not give your personal or financial information in response to a request that you did not expect. Legitimate organizations will not call, email, or text to ask for your personal information, like your Social Security, bank account, or credit card numbers.

If you were scammed or think you saw a scam, report it to your local Sheriff’s Office or report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

Here are four typical signs that something is a scam:

Learn more about how to avoid scams or what to do if you were scammed.