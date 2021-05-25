Carolina Tiger Rescue caring for 4 big cats seized from ‘Tiger King’ park

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WSOC) — Four big cats seized from an animal park in Oklahoma that’s operated by one of the stars of the Netflix show “Tiger King” have found a new home in North Carolina.

Carolina Tiger Rescue posted on its Facebook page Tuesday saying that it is one of the organizations that took part in the Justice Department’s seizure of 68 protected big cats from Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe’s Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma last week.

The animals rescued included lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and a jaguar, according to authorities.

Carolina Tiger Rescue, which is located in Pittsboro, said it is caring for four of the big cats while the Justice Department seeks permanent forfeiture of the animals.

