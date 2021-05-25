Former NFL player hosting Memorial Day hot air balloon fest honoring fallen

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WTVD) — Over the three-day Memorial Day weekend, First Fruits Farm Memorial Balloon Festival will soar over a one thousand acre farm in Louisburg.

The festival will serve to honor the fallen and is personal for the farm owner, former NFL player Jason Brown.

Brown comes from a Gold Star family losing his brother, Lunsford, to a mortar attack while he served as an Army Intelligence Officer in Afghanistan in 2003.

“His service convicted me to my core as to what more can I do to make a difference and to give back,” Brown said. “And I just want to honor his memory and his legacy, and definitely honor everyone else for all the Gold Star families.”

Brown is a former NFL lineman who had signed a $37.5 million contract at the age of 26. He says he felt a calling to live a life of service after his lucrative professional football career.

