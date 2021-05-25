Memorial Day Weekend expected to boost tourism in Cape Fear

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Vacationers have already begun traveling to the Cape Fear area ahead of Memorial Day weekend, and businesses are hoping it will be a busy one.

It marks the first holiday weekend since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in North Carolina.

“We’re expecting a busy weekend,” said Michael Overman, head chef at South Beach Grill in Wrightsville Beach. “I have the best kitchen crew in town and we’re not worried one bit, we’re looking forward to it.”

This time last year, bars, gyms, and some other businesses remained closed, and restaurant dining rooms had just been given the green light to open at fifty percent capacity.

One year later, South Beach Grill is breaking records.

“Our sales in April rivaled a July of 2019,” Overman said.

Overman says coming out of the pandemic has come with challenges. The restaurant is having to close one day a week due to being short staffed, and food suppliers are rationing certain foods.

“I’m being told to stock up on crab right now,” he said. “Luckily we didn’t have to deal with it but the past month there’s been a chicken wing shortage, there was a ketchup shortage at one point.”

Down the street at Sweetwater Surf Shop, managers Brooke Clowser and Maddie Brown say COVID-19 took a toll on business.

“Compared to previous summers it was definitely a lot slower, we didn’t get as many tourists,” Brown said.

The shop, which sells surf and skate boards, clothing, and accessories, got by last year using social media sales. They say they’re confident this year will be more normal, starting with Memorial Day weekend.

“We are expecting a busy weekend for sure, especially since this whole week has been nice,” Brown said. “The schools around the area are just getting out as well so I’m expecting a lot of people to be hitting the beach for sure.”

AAA is predicting 60 percent more travelers than last year, though still nearly six million fewer than pre-pandemic.