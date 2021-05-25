NC woman charged with hitting protesters with car

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WWAY) — A Greenville driver is accused of hitting two women who were peacefully protesting.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Police say Lisa Michelle O’Quinn, 41, is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill by the use of a motor vehicle, one count of careless and reckless and one count of unsafe movement.

The woman, Michelle Morris and Valerie Lindsey, were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released for their injuries. The women were protesting the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

O’Quinn is being held under a $40,000 bond. Her first court appearance is Thursday.

Elizabeth City police is investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.