New grand jury seated for next stage of Trump investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors have convened a special grand jury to consider evidence in a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business dealings.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The person wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

The development signals that the Manhattan district attorney’s office was moving toward seeking charges as a result of its two-year investigation, which included a lengthy legal battle to obtain Trump’s tax records.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office declined to comment.

A message seeking comment was left with Trump’s lawyer.