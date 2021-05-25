Pet Pals: 2-Year-old domestic short hair cat is looking for a new home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 2-year-old male domestic short hair cat.

According to the staff at the New Hanover County Animal Shelter, he is very lively and is ready to give someone a life time of love. He was surrendered by his owners who moved out of state and could not keep him.

If you want to adopt him, a meet and greet is required.

You’ll need to call the shelter to set up an appointment.

New Hanover County Animal Control is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.