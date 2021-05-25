Several fire crews respond to massive apartment fire in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WWAY) — Fire departments from southern Brunswick County responded to a massive apartment fire in North Myrtle Beach early Tuesday morning.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said crews responded around 1:00 a.m.to Coastal Dunes in the 900 block of South Ocean Boulevard.

- Advertisement -

After confirming all tenants were accounted for, firefighters backed out of the building and began attacking the fire from the outside.

1 of 3

Fire crews will continue to work the scene throughout the day on Tuesday.

WPDE reports North Ocean Blvd remained closed to traffic around 6:00 a.m.

As well as Horry County Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach Fire Department, Sunset Beach Fire Department and Calabash Fire Department also provided help at the scene. Grissettown-Longwood Fire Rescue covered the north end of the city while crews were busy fighting the fire.

Fire crews say no one got hurt. No word yet on how the fire started.