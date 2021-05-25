UNCW’s Blake McShea named CAA Golfer of the Year

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–Led by Colonial Athletic Association Golfer-of-the Year Blake McShea , UNCW had a program-record five golfers named to the all-conference squads announced on Tuesday.

McShea and Chris Rahm were named first-team All-CAA while Lansdon Robbins , Drew Hackett and Sander Akeren were second-team selections.

“Covid was a blessing in disguise for us this year as it not only allowed Blake to lead our program to our third consecutive NCAA Regional but also allowed him to do a fantastic internship and complete his degree,” said UNCW Head Coach Daniel Bowden , who completed his fourth season as head coach. “Blake’s story (DIII transfer) should show aspiring junior players what is possible with the right work ethic and coaching.

“I’m also extremely proud of Lansdon, Sander, Drew, and Chris who earned a spot on the All-CAA team. They all worked hard and pushed each other to be their absolute best. I’m excited for those returning next season and look forward to helping them win tournaments.”

McShea becomes the sixth Seahawk to earn CAA Player of the Year honors and the first since Payne McLeod in 2013. The five players earning All-CAA honors tops the previous mark of four set in the same season.

McShea led the Seahawks with a career-best 70.56 stroke average in 2021 and ranking second on UNCW’s single-season list. The senior recorded three top-five finishes and added a top-10 finish at the NCAA Noblesville Regional last week.

At the regional, McShea’s second round 68 was the second lowest round in NCAA play in UNCW history and his 36-hole score of 138 was a program record.

Joining McShea, who was also a first-team selection for the second time in his career, was Rahm. The red-shirt junior finished the season with a 71.44 stroke average and posted three top-10 finishes in the spring. Rahm’s stroke average was third lowest in program history.

Robbins finished the season with a 72.5 stroke average, ranking him ninth on the single-season list. His best finish of the season was eighth at the Seahawk Intercollegiate where he finished one-under-par. Robbins closed out his season with a strong showing at the NCAA Noblesville Regional, placing 18th and finishing one-under for the tournament.

Hackett played in five tournaments and fashioned a 72.93 stroke average and notched a top-five finish at the Seahawk Intercollegiate.

Rounding out the All-CAA award winners was Akeren, who made his debut with the program this spring. Akeren played in five tournaments, including four in the lineup, and posted UNCW’s only medalist finish of the season by winning the Irish Creek Intercollegiate by 10 strokes.