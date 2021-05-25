West Bladen names Stanley Williams as new head football coach

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY)–West Bladen High School announced on Monday night that Stanley Williams will be taking over as the new football coach for the Knights. Former head coach Jon Sherman is stepping down to take the same position at Gray’s Creek High School.

This past season Williams served as the defensive coordinator and associate head coach for the Knights. He served as defensive coordinator for Westover and Purnell Swett before

coming to West Bladen.

“It is truly an honor, I am very thankful that my athletic director and administrative staff

trust me to lead the West Bladen football program in the upcoming years,” Williams

said. “The atmosphere at the Castle is phenomenal. Everyone here is like family.

I’m excited about molding young boys into great men.”