Big bats lead Heide Trask baseball past rival Pender

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY)–The Heide Trask baseball team pounded out eights runs in the first inning alone on Tuesday night in their 22-5 conference win over rival Pender.

The Patriots got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning. Garrett Croom slapped a single into left that made it 1-0 Pender, but the Titans responsed with a huge bottom of the first.

The Titans scored eight runs in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by a three RBI double from senior Jeffrey Stroessenreuther. Heide Trask would go onto score six in the second and seven in the 4th to put the game away.

The win improves the Titans record to (6-3) on the year, while Pender drops to (1-8).