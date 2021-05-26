Credit Karma to put East Coast headquarters in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Personal finance technology company Credit Karma is putting its East Coast headquarters in North Carolina’s largest city.

Company leaders and Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The company plans to invest over $13 million in an engineering hub in Charlotte and create 600 new jobs.

Salaries for the new positions will average over $156,000 annually.

Credit Karma is a California-based company best known for offering free credit scores, but it also offers banking, identity theft protection and assistance with loans and credit cards.

Credit Karma can receive $20 million in state incentives if it meets job and investment thresholds.