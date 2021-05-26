Family-owned store in Leland closes it doors after almost 40 years in business

LELAND, NC (WWAY) —A local hardware store closing its doors after being in business for almost four decades.

Trexler Hardware opened its doors in 1984. A family-owned business, the store originally had two locations, one in Reigelwood, and another in Leland. Owner Richard Trexler is proud of the longevity of his business in the community.

“”It provided money for my family. They’ve all worked in the store. The wife, the 3 children, put them through college, vacation a year. So it’s done me well, and I hope I’ve done the community well,” said Richard Trexlar.

Trexler said since the store’s opening, he has seen the town of Leland grow significantly.

“Maybe not to the extent it is,” said Trexler. “Too fast, but a lot, I mean I’ve helped put in a lot of the water and sewer in the area, when it first came in.”

Next week, the store would have been celebrating its 38th year in Leland, but it will officially close for good on Saturday. Trexler thanks the community for supporting his business.

“We’re going to miss the people, because we know a lot of them, we know their families, they know us. We joke with them, have fun, going to miss some of that comradery. One of the bad things about being in the hardware business is, you solve everybody’s problems, but you never know know they got solved, until 3 months later when they come in for another problem,” said Trexler.

The building has been sold to another business, which should open its doors before the end of summer.