Forest Service: Brunswick County with most wildfire activity on May 25 during drought

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The state’s Forest Service says that moderate drought conditions continue to impact about half of North Carolina, Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Greenville and Wilmington.

While the week is expected to remain hot and dry, an approaching cold front and thunderstorms may bring some relief to the region for the weekend.

N.C. Forest Service says that there were 25 fires in 12 of the 26 counties currently restricted by the state’s ban on open burning.

Brunswick County and Craven County experienced the most wildfire activity in the region with four fires occurring in each county.

N.C. Forest Service personnel provided emergency response consisting of initial attack, extended attack and varying degrees of mop-up which makes a fire safe or reduces residual smoke after a fire has been controlled.

Open burning remains restricted for 26 North Carolina counties as a result of the state’s burn ban enacted Monday, May 24.

This 26-county area is equivalent in size to Massachusetts and New Hampshire combined.

The N.C. Forest Service incident management team operating out of Lumberton continues to provide operational and logistical support for firefighting personnel and equipment responding to fires.

The Incident Management Team will continue to closely monitor fuel complexity and weather conditions across the region as lightning ignitions are a concern associated with thunderstorm activity.