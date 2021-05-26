Horry County receives $34 million from American Rescue Plan

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County has received $34 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and is in the beginning stages of developing a plan for how to use the money, according to county leaders.

“As of today, we have $34 million in the bank from American Rescue money,” Assistant County Administrator Barry Spivey told members of the county’s Administration Committee Tuesday afternoon.

The committee Tuesday afternoon also approved sending a Capital Improvement Plan that covers fiscal year 2022 through fiscal year 2031 and a plan for future infrastructure projects to the Council Council, which meets on June 1.

