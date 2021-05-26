Key hits lead Ashley baseball past South Brunswick in clash of conference leaders

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Ashley High School baseball team used key hits and a great starting pitching performance from Tanner Collins to take down South Brunswick in a matchup of the two top teams in the Mideastern Conference, 6-4.

On the mound, Collins went six innings allowing three runs on six hit. The junior picked up the win on the mound to improve to (5-0) on the year.

The big hit in the game came in the bottom of the second inning with Ashley leading 1-0. Isaiah Hunter came through with the bases loaded triple to the right center field gap that scored three runs to put the Screamin’ Eagles up 4-0.

South Brunswick was able to trim the lead to 6-3 in the 5th with solo home runs from Walker Jenkins and Jaylend Clemmons. The Cougars added one more in the 7th, but couldn’t cut the Ashley lead down any further.

The win improves Ashley’s record to (8-1) on the year, while South Brunswick falls to (6-2). The Screamin’ Eagles jump atop the conference standings with two weeks left to go in the regular season.

Both teams will be back in action on Friday night.