Man sentenced to 25 – 35 years for child sex crimes

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The District Attorney’s Office said a child predator will spend 25 to 35 years behind bars.

On Monday, Timothy Reid pled guilty to multiple counts of taking indecent liberties

with children, second degree kidnapping, statutory rape, and statutory sex offense.

Judge Phyllis M. Gorham sentenced Reid to 25 to 35 years in the NC Division of Adult Correction and ordered that he register as a sex offender for life upon his release from prison.

The District Attorney’s Office said the victim reported her abuse to an adult in July 2019, and the adult notified law enforcement.

An investigation by the Wilmington Police Department showed that Reid had used alcohol and marijuana to facilitate sexual assaults against the victim.

Detectives uncovered multiple text messages between the defendant and the victim that were sexual in nature and found sexually suggestive photographs of the victim that were taken while she was at Reid’s home.

District Attorney Ben David said in press release, “Predators who groom and abuse children in this community will be held accountable for their actions. I applaud the bravery of this young woman for coming forward. Her decision to report this illegal activity will ensure that Reid will be off our streets for the next two and a half decades.”