Mother pulls child from attempted kidnapper at Leland Walmart

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A man is in custody after an attempted kidnapping at Walmart in Leland.

Leland Police say just after 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, D’Vonta Robbins of Leland attempted to take a seven-year-old male child near an entrance at the Walmart at 1112 New Pointe Blvd.

The mother of the victim was standing nearby and was able to wrestle him away from Robbins by grabbing the child’s leg.

Officers with the Leland Police Department quickly arrived at the scene and detained Robbins.

The child was not injured during the incident.

D’Vonta Robbins is charged with second degree kidnapping, assault on a child under the age of 12, and resist, delay, and obstruct a law enforcement officer.

He is currently being held at the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.