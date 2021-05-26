Myrtle Beach city leaders have a plan to redevelop downtown. How will they avoid gentrification?

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WPDE) — It’s been a conversation for decades—that Myrtle Beach and its surrounding neighborhoods need a facelift.
There are a lot of stereotypes like “Dirty Myrtle” or “Murder Beach.” City leaders and urban planners have big ideas but some question how it will impact low-income and communities of color in the process.
One of Myrtle Beach’s “Harlem” residents said he wants Myrtle Beach’s historically Black communities to be included in the downtown development process.
“There’s not been a lot of progress when it comes to commerce in our community,” James “Frank” Burgess said. “It shut down in the ‘60s.”