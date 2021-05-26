Myrtle Beach city leaders have a plan to redevelop downtown. How will they avoid gentrification?

It’s been a conversation for decades—that Myrtle Beach and its surrounding neighborhoods need a facelift.

There are a lot of stereotypes like “Dirty Myrtle” or “Murder Beach.” City leaders and urban planners have big ideas but some question how it will impact low-income and communities of color in the process.

- Advertisement -

One of Myrtle Beach’s “Harlem” residents said he wants Myrtle Beach’s historically Black communities to be included in the downtown development process.

“There’s not been a lot of progress when it comes to commerce in our community,” James “Frank” Burgess said. “It shut down in the ‘60s.”

Read more here.