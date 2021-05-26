NCDOT to replace, not repair damaged bridge over Smith Creek

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A bridge in New Hanover County damaged by a container truck last week will be replaced instead of repaired, the N.C. Department of Transportation has determined.

The Castle Hayne Road bridge that spans Smith Creek has been closed since last Friday, when it was damaged. Crews inspected the bridge on Monday and have since reviewed data. The bridge is now permanently closed so that it can be replaced with a modern structure.

- Advertisement -

The steel truss bridge was built in 1930 and was up for replacement.

Construction on the new bridge can begin this summer. More details about the contract, including design and timeline, are still being determined.

Drivers should continue to use N.C. 133 and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway (U.S. 74) as a detour.