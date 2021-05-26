Reemployment bonus idea advanced by NC Senate committee

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina state senators have advanced a proposal giving $1,500 bonuses to unemployment benefit recipients who return to work this summer.

A Senate committee voted Wednesday for the measure, which is designed to help employers struggling to fill positions as post-pandemic restrictions end.

Bonuses of $1,500 or $800 would be allowed only if federal labor officials allow the state to use money coming from Washington that’s made unemployment benefits more generous during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill supporters say those $300-a-week supplemental benefits are proving to be a disincentive to get people to work. The bill next goes to another Senate committee.

