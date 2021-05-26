‘Teacher of the Week’ left private-sector job to pursue career teaching second graders

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — For many schools across the Cape Fear, the school year comes to an end this week and students are about to leave for summer vacation at Leland Elementary School.

Making mistakes in Claire Marling’s second-grade class isn’t a bad thing.

“We celebrate our successes but we also celebrate when we’re able to find what we did wrong and grow from that,” she said.

The ‘Teacher of the Week’ nomination WWAY received speaks highly of Marling’s teaching style.

A graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, Marling’s career was headed in another direction until she realized it wasn’t what she really wanted to do.

“I changed from the private sector because I was tired of working for somebody else’s bottom dollar,” she said. “There wasn’t a whole lot of meaning besides money.”

She then pursued a master’s degree in teaching from UNCW.

“Coming into education gave me a bigger purpose, something different, more meaningful to shoot for every day,” she said.

Having taught school four years now, it’s a decision she doesn’t regret.

“It’s just a fun thing to wake up every day and look forward to coming in, seeing the kids click on something, or seeing thing them excited about a project,” Marling said. “As long as the kids are excited to come in and learn as long as they are making connections then it’s an exciting day to be a teacher.”

While many educators are ready to get back to a sense of normalcy, Marling says ‘normal’ really just depends on how you choose to respond to your circumstances.

“In our class this year, I told my kids we’re going to have a normal year,” she said. “We learned math, we learned reading, we had our science and our social studies project, that was all normal, we ate lunch at the same time every day so normal was what we made it.

She says normal may look different from year to year.

“I don’t know what it will look like next year,” she said. “I certainly think people are hoping for a different normal next year but whatever comes, it will be fine.”

Principal Pamela Biggs says three things sets Marling apart.

“Her relationships with students, the engagement that she brings to the classroom and her lessons and her dedication to the job — because her heart is really in it and you can tell every day that’s she’s really here for the kids,” Biggs said.

As for being WWAY’s ‘Teacher of the Week’?

“That was a surprise, it feels really good,” Marling said. “I wake up excited to come to work every day. Every day is an adventure. You never know exactly how things are going to pan out, or how things are going to go, but every day is an opportunity and I love that.”

And its an opportunity to affect these aspiring third graders in a profound way.