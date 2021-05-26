Tresvik highlights MEC All-Conference softball selections

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The high school softball season has wrapped up for teams across the Cape Fear. Now, the Mideastern Conference has announced their all-conference team and end of year award recipients.

Hoggard senior standout Icess Tresvik was named the Mideastern Conference Player of the Year. Tresvik hit .556 this season with 11 home runs, but she was equally as good in the circle. She went (20-1) on the year, allowing just 15 earned runs in 125.1 innings pitched.

Hoggard head coach Colleen St. Ledger was named the MEC Coach of Year. She led the Vikings to an undefeated record in the Mideastern Conference and their first ever state championship.

The New Hanover Wildcats received the team Sportsmanship Award this season.

Below, is the complete list of award winners and all-conference teams for the 2021 season.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Icess Tresvik, Hoggard

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Icess Tresvik, Hoggard

COACH OF THE YEAR: Colleen St. Ledger, Hoggard

TEAM SPORTSMANSHIP: New Hanover

FIRST TEAM

Kendyl Elliott, Laney

Gracie Griffin, West Brunswick

Sydney Hartgrove, Topsail

Emma Neeley, Topsail

Allie Royal, Hoggard

Sydney Short, Hoggard

Icess Tresvik, Hoggard

Zoey Vincent, Topsail

Haven Wittovsky, North Brunswick

SECOND TEAM

Sydney Ciamillo, Hoggard

Makenzie Curry, Laney

Madison Daughtry, Ashley

Anna Frazier, West Brunswick

Abby Honeycutt, South Brunswick

Belle Nance, Laney

Jamie Reece, North Brunswick

Maddie Scanlan, Hoggard

Amber Small, Hoggard

Regan Stewart, Laney

Tyesha Williams, Topsail

HONORABLE MENTION

Ashley: Lara Granados, Hannah Douglas, Emerson Lee, Makenna Carter, Abby King

Hoggard: Isabella Colbert, Skyler Walker

New Hanover: Maddy Macleod

North Brunswick: Cameryn Lisi, Jayda Rascoe, Charley Garst

South Brunswick: Madison Grotzinger

Topsail: Olivia Visconti, Rylee Reuter

West Brunswick: Hailey Woodard, Ashlyn Darby, Makaylee Sanders