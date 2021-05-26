Tresvik highlights MEC All-Conference softball selections

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The high school softball season has wrapped up for teams across the Cape Fear. Now, the Mideastern Conference has announced their all-conference team and end of year award recipients.
Hoggard senior standout Icess Tresvik was named the Mideastern Conference Player of the Year. Tresvik hit .556 this season with 11 home runs, but she was equally as good in the circle. She went (20-1) on the year, allowing just 15 earned runs in 125.1 innings pitched.
Hoggard head coach Colleen St. Ledger was named the MEC Coach of Year. She led the Vikings to an undefeated record in the Mideastern Conference and their first ever state championship.
The New Hanover Wildcats received the team Sportsmanship Award this season.
Below, is the complete list of award winners and all-conference teams for the 2021 season.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Icess Tresvik, Hoggard
PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Icess Tresvik, Hoggard
COACH OF THE YEAR: Colleen St. Ledger, Hoggard
TEAM SPORTSMANSHIP: New Hanover
FIRST TEAM
Kendyl Elliott, Laney
Gracie Griffin, West Brunswick
Sydney Hartgrove, Topsail
Emma Neeley, Topsail
Allie Royal, Hoggard
Sydney Short, Hoggard
Icess Tresvik, Hoggard
Zoey Vincent, Topsail
Haven Wittovsky, North Brunswick
SECOND TEAM
Sydney Ciamillo, Hoggard
Makenzie Curry, Laney
Madison Daughtry, Ashley
Anna Frazier, West Brunswick
Abby Honeycutt, South Brunswick
Belle Nance, Laney
Jamie Reece, North Brunswick
Maddie Scanlan, Hoggard
Amber Small, Hoggard
Regan Stewart, Laney
Tyesha Williams, Topsail
HONORABLE MENTION
Ashley: Lara Granados, Hannah Douglas, Emerson Lee, Makenna Carter, Abby King
Hoggard: Isabella Colbert, Skyler Walker
New Hanover: Maddy Macleod
North Brunswick: Cameryn Lisi, Jayda Rascoe, Charley Garst
South Brunswick: Madison Grotzinger
Topsail: Olivia Visconti, Rylee Reuter
West Brunswick: Hailey Woodard, Ashlyn Darby, Makaylee Sanders