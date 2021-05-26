Volunteers renovate home to provide more affordable housing

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — With home prices skyrocketing, it can be difficult for families on a smaller budget to find a house to buy.

That’s why in Castle Hayne, volunteers from the Cape Fear Community Land Trust spent the day gutting and renovating and old house.

They updated the home’s HVAC, electrical system, and bathroom among other things. The organization plans to sell it for between $250,000 and $260,000 to a family who contributes to the community, requiring future owners to live in it, not rent it out.

“Our goal is to sell it to a working family in New Hanover County,” said the group’s president, Jody Wainio. “Potentially someone that supports the community like a fire fighter, a police officer, a nurse, a teacher, because that’s where our focus lies.”

The group started renovations early Wednesday morning, and hope to have it on the market by July.