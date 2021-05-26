Wilmington International sees an increase in travelers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —This weekend will be a busy one for air travelers, and Wilmington International is reporting strong numbers.

ILM is seeing a significant increase in travelers, in comparison to last year around Memorial Day. Airport officials saying they’re seeing between 1,300-1,500 passengers a day. Which they say is a good sign that it will be a busy summer when it comes to air travel.

“For Memorial Day, versus 2019 the pre-COVID numbers, we’re actually down about 16%. Simply because, we still don’t have all of those pre-COVID numbers yet, but only being down 16% for the 4 days of the holiday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, is actually really good,” Gary Taylor, ILM operations manager.

Prior to the pandemic, 2019 was a record year for Wilmington International. The airport saw more than one-million passengers, and it hopes to see these numbers again.

