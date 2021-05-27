Crews respond to second fire this year at North Myrtle Beach Flea Market

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire around 2:45 p.m. at 100 Highway 17 in Little River, which is the location of the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market.

This is the second fire at the flea market this year. Crews battled a three-alarm fire on Feb. 3 that left one person injured.

HCFR is asking the community to avoid the area to allow units to respond and work this active fire.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

