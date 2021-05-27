Dimock named Player of the Year, MEC Boys Tennis all-conference teams announced

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–New Hanover High School junior Alan Dimock was named the MEC Boys Tennis Player of the Year on Wednesday, as the all-conference teams and end of year awards were announced.
This season Dimock went (9-0) in singles, not dropping a single match in conference play.
Hoggard’s Jay Campell takes home the MEC Coach of the Year honor. Campbell led the Vikings to yet another conference championship, finishing undefeated during the regular season.
The Trojans of West Brunswick High School were named the MEC Sportsmanship award winners.
Below, is a complete list of the MEC all-conference teams and end of year award winners.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alan Dimock, New Hanover
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jay Campbell, Hoggard
TEAM SPORTSMANSHIP: West Brunswick
FIRST TEAM
Augie Ballantine, New Hanover
Alan Dimock, New Hanover
Dalton Feldman, Hoggard
Connor Hill, Topsail
Knox Lamar, New Hanover
Varun Varadarajan, Hoggard
SECOND TEAM
Samin Bhan, Hoggard
Jake Morris, Hoggard
Zane Poulin, West Brunswick
Cohen Sechrist, Laney
Grant Sutherland, Hoggard
Emerson Woolwine, New Hanover
THIRD TEAM
Will Adams, Laney
Josh Martin, Topsail
Luke Shelton, South Brunswick
Aidan Swivel, Laney
Cameron Troscianeic, South Brunswick