Dimock named Player of the Year, MEC Boys Tennis all-conference teams announced

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–New Hanover High School junior Alan Dimock was named the MEC Boys Tennis Player of the Year on Wednesday, as the all-conference teams and end of year awards were announced.

This season Dimock went (9-0) in singles, not dropping a single match in conference play.

Hoggard’s Jay Campell takes home the MEC Coach of the Year honor. Campbell led the Vikings to yet another conference championship, finishing undefeated during the regular season.

The Trojans of West Brunswick High School were named the MEC Sportsmanship award winners.

Below, is a complete list of the MEC all-conference teams and end of year award winners.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alan Dimock, New Hanover

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jay Campbell, Hoggard

TEAM SPORTSMANSHIP: West Brunswick

FIRST TEAM

Augie Ballantine, New Hanover

Alan Dimock, New Hanover

Dalton Feldman, Hoggard

Connor Hill, Topsail

Knox Lamar, New Hanover

Varun Varadarajan, Hoggard

SECOND TEAM

Samin Bhan, Hoggard

Jake Morris, Hoggard

Zane Poulin, West Brunswick

Cohen Sechrist, Laney

Grant Sutherland, Hoggard

Emerson Woolwine, New Hanover

THIRD TEAM

Will Adams, Laney

Josh Martin, Topsail

Luke Shelton, South Brunswick

Aidan Swivel, Laney

Cameron Troscianeic, South Brunswick