Gov. Cooper orders flags flown at half-staff honoring victims of San Jose shooting

“Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered immediately to half-staff until sunset on Sunday, May 30, 2021 honoring the victims of the tragedy in San Jose, California who lost their lives today to a senseless act of violence,” the order wrote. “In tribute to the lives lost and the families in mourning all North Carolinians are encouraged to join in lowering flags to half-staff in their honor.”