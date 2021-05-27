Gov. Cooper orders flags flown at half-staff honoring victims of San Jose shooting

Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be flown at half-staff Wednesday evening till sunset on Sunday honoring the eight victims of the latest mass shooting in California.
Jennifer Patterson was sitting inside her manufactured home Wednesday afternoon when she saw the tornado on her television screen crossing into Tuscaloosa County. Minutes later she would come face-to-face with the tornado, surviving thanks to a tree and a split-second decision.
The World Meteorological Organization’s Hurricane Committee has retired Dorian (2019) and Laura, Eta, and Iota (2020) from the rotating lists of Atlantic tropical cyclone names because of the death and destruction they caused.
The Ashley High School baseball team used key hits and a great starting pitching performance from Tanner Collins to take down South Brunswick in a matchup of the two top teams in the Mideastern Conference, 6-4.
West Bladen High School announced on Monday night that Stanley Williams will be taking over as the new football coach for the Knights. Former head coach Jon Sherman is stepping down to take the same position at Gray's Creek High School.
Cooper called the shooting a “senseless act of violence” and that flags be lowered to honor the lives lost and in solidarity with the mourning families.
“Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered immediately to half-staff until sunset on Sunday, May 30, 2021 honoring the victims of the tragedy in San Jose, California who lost their lives today to a senseless act of violence,” the order wrote. “In tribute to the lives lost and the families in mourning all North Carolinians are encouraged to join in lowering flags to half-staff in their honor.”