Gov. Cooper orders flags flown at half-staff honoring victims of San Jose shooting

By
WWAY News
-
0
Flag at half-staff (Photo: Peter Kaminski / CC BY 2.0)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be flown at half-staff Wednesday evening till sunset on Sunday honoring the eight victims of the latest mass shooting in California.

Cooper called the shooting a “senseless act of violence” and that flags be lowered to honor the lives lost and in solidarity with the mourning families.

- Advertisement -