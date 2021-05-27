Gov. Cooper resists calls from GOP Senators to end ‘excessive federal benefits’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper (D) on Thursday resisted calls by the state’s two Republican U.S. Senators to stop accepting federal funding for enhanced unemployment payments, as many businesses struggle to hire.

“I acknowledge the issues with the hospitality industry right now needing workers, but there are a lot of challenges people are facing,” Cooper told CBS17. “There are a lot of families out there struggling, and unemployment benefits also help the economy significantly.”

On Wednesday, Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr issued a joint statement noting the challenges businesses are having in filling positions.

“Employers, particularly in hard-hit industries like tourism, service, and hospitality, are finding they can’t compete with excessive federal benefits. Time is running out for industries that rely on the summer season for a large portion of their business,” they said.

People who qualify are currently receiving an additional $300 per week in addition to the amount they receive in state unemployment benefits. When added together, the maximum amount is $650.

